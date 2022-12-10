Vandegrift went 12-2 last season and hopes to continue their consistent district success this season. (KXAN photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Vandegrift did it again.

The Vipers won their second consecutive playoff game with a fourth-quarter field goal from Hayden Arnold and they’re headed to the Class 6A-Division II title game with a 38-35 win over Katy on Saturday at the Alamodome.

With 0:02 remaining in the game, Arnold calmly connected on a 37-yard kick to send the Vipers to face DeSoto in the 6A-DII championship game Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Vandegrift quarterback Brayden Buchanan threw a pass as he was being tackled to tight end Jase Skoglund for a big gain to put the Vipers in Arnold’s range before the clutch kick.

Buchanan got into the bag of tricks early in the fourth quarter to give the Vipers a lead. He threw a backward pass to receiver Miles Coleman, who then chucked it in the end zone for Alex Witt to grab with 3:08 left. After Katy scored to tie it back up, Buchanan engineered the game-winning drive, hitting Skoglund with 0:23 left to set up Arnold’s big kick.

It was Katy’s first loss of the season and the Vipers’ 14th consecutive win. It’s the first time in school history the Vipers will play for a state championship.

The Vipers avenged their only loss of the season in the Region IV championship game last week to Dripping Springs 27-24. Arnold connected on a 32-yard kick with 10:19 left in the game, and then the Vipers made a goal-line stand to stop the Tigers short of a go-ahead touchdown.