AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KBVO Game of the Week heads north to Leander’s Bible Memorial Stadium for a 5A-District 11 game between Hendrickson and Leander on Thursday.

Hendrickson is currently tied for fifth place in the district with Glenn and East View at 1-3 while Leander is still looking for its first district win. The Hawks lost a tough one last week 46-45 to Cedar Park and the Lions were blasted by A&M Consolidated 72-0.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Hendrickson’s offense came alive and scored the most points in a game all season against Cedar Park, but the Hawks let Timberwolves running back Trae Hill run wild for 216 yards and five touchdowns. The Hawks have lost three consecutive games since beating Glenn 24-3 in the district opener.

Leander won its first game of the season 48-28 over Pflugerville but has fallen on hard times since, losing six in a row. College Station high schools in the district, College Station and A&M Consolidated, have posted 70 or more points on the Lions this season.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland are on the call starting at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed online through the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN. There is a subscription fee required to view games through the NFHS Network.