Hendrickson hosts Cedar Ridge in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Ridge and Hendrickson are currently on the outside looking in the District 13-6A playoff standings without much room for error.

Another way to put it — both of these teams need a win to keep pace as the regular season heads into the final month.

Hendrickson will host Cedar Ridge Thursday night at Pflugerville’s The Pfield in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. Watch the game on KBVO or on our live-stream at 7 p.m.

Both teams are coming off a loss to Stony Point. Hendrickson dropped a 24-21 contest to the Tigers last week. Cedar Ridge lost to Stony Point two weeks ago and had a bye on the schedule last week.

Running back Deuce Vaughn paces the Cedar Ridge offense. Vaughn is committed to Kansas State. Hendrickson is battling injuries to several key players, but are playing district foes close this season. Vandegrift, currently leading the district, defeated the Hawks 28-21 three weeks ago.

District 13-6A Standings