Hays remains undefeated in close contest with Bowie

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays earned its second district win in a hard-fought game against Bowie at Bob Shelton Stadium Friday night.

Still undefeated, Hays held on for a 35-34 win against the Bulldogs. Hays trailed 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter. Xavier Green scored on a four-yard run early in the quarter for the decisive score.

The Hays defense held strong with two minutes to go stopping the Bowie offense on fourth down.

Hays (4-0, 2-0) travels to Akins for a Thursday night contest next week. Bowie (2-3, 1-2) hosts Anderson next Friday.