Hays remains undefeated in close contest with Bowie

High School Sports

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays earned its second district win in a hard-fought game against Bowie at Bob Shelton Stadium Friday night.

Still undefeated, Hays held on for a 35-34 win against the Bulldogs. Hays trailed 34-28 heading into the fourth quarter. Xavier Green scored on a four-yard run early in the quarter for the decisive score.

The Hays defense held strong with two minutes to go stopping the Bowie offense on fourth down.

Hays (4-0, 2-0) travels to Akins for a Thursday night contest next week. Bowie (2-3, 1-2) hosts Anderson next Friday.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/19
Hays Rebels vs Anderson Trojans @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

