Glenn basketball team surprises teammate with belated Christmas presents

LEANDER (KXAN) — In just its third year of varsity basketball, Glenn High School is in the midst of its best season.

“Our guys have definitely bought in and we’re seeing the results this year,” head coach Byron Harkless said.

Those results are showing up beyond the Grizzlies’ 22-4 record and current nine-game winning streak. After learning that senior forward David Kra didn’t get anything for Christmas, the team surprised him with a new pair of shoes and a hoodie.

“It was just really shocking to me,” Kra said. “It showed that they see me as a part of this family and that they have my back.”

“For them to do that on their own, I didn’t ask them to do that,” Harkless said. “I’m not shocked at all. One of the best things I’ve seen in 10 years of coaching.”

Jacob Stacks and Brandon Albert spearheaded the plan to give Kra a belated Christmas.

“We don’t want to see somebody down around, especially Christmas time, when everybody should be happy,” Stacks said.

“Just to see that big, bright smile on his face, I’ve never seen him smile so bright,” Albert added. “It just made it all worth it. I wish I could do it all over again.”

“The guys are getting it, you know,” Harkless said. “We put in a lot of work as coaches. For them to pick it up and do that on their own, it means a lot.”

The video of the gift exchange has gone viral, racking up millions of views, striking a unique chord within the sports world.

“It’s a good thing that a message like that is blowing up, especially with everything that’s going on in the world and things like that, it’s good to spread positivity and try to influence people to act the right way and do things for other people,” Kra said.

“The message of caring about people is important. a lot of people in this world that are probably less fortunate than me needed. It’s also reminding us that we need to act that way to everybody.

“It made me realize that I need to be that way, as well. I need to start caring about other people, as well. Since I’ve been so lucky to get all this recognition and get everyone talking to me and stuff that I need to give that back and do the same thing for other people.”

With shoes so often worn as a fashion statement, Kra wants his to say something more important.