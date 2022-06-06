GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — For the third time in school history, the Georgetown Eagles baseball team is heading to the state tournament. Behind a walk off win the regional finals, the Eagles are set for the state semifinals this Thursday.

Georgetown will be the de facto home team for the state semifinals which are hosted at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Eagles know it will be an intense environment when they take on Frisco Wakeland at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

“I think they’re more than capable of handling that,” said Georgetown Head Coach Jordon Vierra about the expected environment Thursday. “I think they’re excited about it. You hear them talking in the clubhouse and you have the conversations about what that’s going to be like.”

The Eagles have a number of dangerous hitters, but have been paced by a dominant pitching staff throughout the postseason.

“We all have confidence in each other,” said Eagles senior pitcher Nick Silva. “So we all just go out there as a pitching staff, we attack the zone. And even if they do hit it, we have the excellent defense we’ve had all year behind us to pick us up.”

“I think that’s what makes them more confident on the mound is when they know that behind them we can make some plays,” said senior infielder Reece Bell. “And that we’re not afraid to help our brothers out on the defensive side.”

The Georgetown softball team made the state tournament last week. Now the baseball team eyes their first ever state title. If the Eagles win the semifinal bout Thursday, the Class 5A Championship is set for noon Saturday also at Dell Diamond.