Gamenight: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Four weeks of the high school football season are in the books and the schedule is about to hit maximum capacity across the state next week.

The schools in the larger classifications of 5A and 6A will be allowed to start their regular seasons next week, according to guidance from the University Interscholastic League.

However, on Friday, there were several 4A contests that took our top interest.

Giddings earned its third win of the season, pulling past Caldwell 50-14 at home Friday. Burnet fell to 2-2 after a non-district loss to Brownwood. Both teams will play their final non-district games of the season next week before getting into the important part of the season — district play.

Texas high school football scores – week four

Albany 43, Haskell 0

Alpine 7, Sonora 0

Alvarado 20, Kaufman 17

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8

Anahuac 28, Bridge City 21

Andrews 54, Seminole 13

Anton 49, Lorenzo 0

Argyle 35, Waco La Vega 7

Athens 62, Wills Point 21

Aubrey 49, Terrell 20

Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12

Ballinger 21, Clyde 14

Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0

Beeville Jones 34, Somerset 13

Bellville 42, Rockdale 14

Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27

Blackwell 64, Moran 16

Blanco 61, Bandera 6

Blanket 59, Zephyr 14

Bogata Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12

Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26

Bremond 24, Dawson 13

Brock 42, Iowa Park 35

Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8

Brownwood 36, Burnet 22

Bryant, Ark. 44, Cedar Hill Trinity 40

Bullard 22, Rusk 14

Burkeville 28, Mount Enterprise 27

Bushland 28, Stratford 14

Bynum 74, Trinidad 38

CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0

Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14

Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10

Chilton 58, Axtell 14

Christoval 64, Roscoe 6

Clifton 43, Tenaha 26

Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0

Coleman 24, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

Colmesneil 48, High Island 8

Columbus 42, Edna 3

Comanche 36, Tolar 6

Comfort 34, Uvalde 21

Cooper 32, Celeste 9

Crawford 13, Holland 8

Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7

Cushing 44, Evadale 0

Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14

Dalhart 49, Friona 21

De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14

Devine 30, Pleasanton 7

Dumas 62, Levelland 26

Early 31, Merkel 20

East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24

Ferris 17, Farmersville 10

Follett 54, Wildorado 8

Franklin 42, Troy 27

Freer 41, Three Rivers 7

Gainesville 34, Van Alstyne 7

Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16

George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0

Giddings 50, Caldwell 14

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13

Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3

Graham 31, Decatur 14

Groom 54, Claude 8

Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14

Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18

Hallettsville 59, Altair Rice 7

Hamlin 48, Anson 6

Happy 58, Kress 8

Hawkins 50, Quitman 7

Hawley 36, Winters 13

Hearne 14, Hardin 13

Hitchcock 34, Kountze 27

Holliday 34, Bells 21

Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9

Huffman Hargrave 12, Navasota 0

Hull-Daisetta 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Idalou 35, Littlefield 6

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42

Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20

Ingram Moore 50, Center Point 14

Italy 42, Corsicana Mildred 6

Itasca 39, Ranger 6

Jacksboro 28, WF City View 22

Jasper 46, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6

Joaquin 37, Ore City 0

Jonesboro 53, Blum 18

Jourdanton 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 24

Junction 39, Hico 10

Kenedy 33, Taft 13

La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16

Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24

Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0

Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35

Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19

Liberty 37, Shepherd 0

Little River Academy 13, Lago Vista 0

Lockney 41, Plains 26

Lorena 56, Madisonville 25

Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6

Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0

Mart 32, Whitney 7

Matador Motley County 52, Crowell 37

Maypearl 35, Trenton 0

McLean 59, Lefors 57

Medina 53, Rochelle 12

Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Miami 61, Lubbock Home School Titans 48

Miles 20, Munday 6

Monahans 39, Fort Stockton 21

Morton 60, Trent 12

Muenster 63, Electra 0

Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14

Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6

New Deal 44, Bovina 0

Nocona 35, Chico 18

O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52

Odem 31, Karnes City 20

Orangefield 34, Buna 0

Palmer 42, Groesbeck 20

Paradise 22, Millsap 21

Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14

Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6

Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50

Petrolia 41, Alvord 38

Port Lavaca Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14

Post 26, Abernathy 7

Poth 62, Dilley 0

Premont 27, Harlingen Marine Military 8

Ralls 30, Quanah 28

Rankin 98, Leakey 97

Refugio 54, Bloomington 7

Rice 14, Kerens 12

Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0

Robert Lee 55, Hermleigh 8

Robinson 35, Fairfield 21

Roby 64, Rule 14

Rockport-Fulton 44, CC Miller 41

Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33

Sabinal 50, Brackett 0

Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6

Santa Gertrudis Academy 7, Skidmore-Tynan 6

Santo 62, Era 0

Sealy 12, Stafford 10

Shiner 13, East Bernard 7, OT

Sinton 41, Poteet 7

Smithville 63, Jarrell 6

Snook 22, Milano 7

Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12

Springtown 52, Godley 20

Stamford 38, Sudan 0

Sterling City 62, Borden County 58

Stinnett West Texas 42, Sunray 27

Stockdale 21, Natalia 20

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Sundown 34, Stanton 26

Sunnyvale 47, Carrollton Ranchview 14

Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14

Thrall 21, Johnson City 16

Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16

Timpson 54, Price Carlisle 19

Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12

Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20

Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20

Vidor 28, Bay City 21

Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7

Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54

Warren 36, Deweyville 18

Wellington 50, Gruver 6

West 35, Rogers 29

West Orange-Stark 70, Newton 0

Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0

White Deer 64, Spur 40

White Oak 35, New Diana 10

Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6

Wimberley 21, Fredericksburg 20

Windthorst 42, Seymour 0

Woodville 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Wortham 28, Cayuga 24

Yoakum 43, Needville 42, OT