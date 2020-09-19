Gamenight: Texas high school football scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Four weeks of the high school football season are in the books and the schedule is about to hit maximum capacity across the state next week.
The schools in the larger classifications of 5A and 6A will be allowed to start their regular seasons next week, according to guidance from the University Interscholastic League.
However, on Friday, there were several 4A contests that took our top interest.
Giddings earned its third win of the season, pulling past Caldwell 50-14 at home Friday. Burnet fell to 2-2 after a non-district loss to Brownwood. Both teams will play their final non-district games of the season next week before getting into the important part of the season — district play.
Texas high school football scores – week four
Albany 43, Haskell 0
Alpine 7, Sonora 0
Alvarado 20, Kaufman 17
Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8
Anahuac 28, Bridge City 21
Andrews 54, Seminole 13
Anton 49, Lorenzo 0
Argyle 35, Waco La Vega 7
Athens 62, Wills Point 21
Aubrey 49, Terrell 20
Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12
Ballinger 21, Clyde 14
Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0
Beeville Jones 34, Somerset 13
Bellville 42, Rockdale 14
Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27
Blackwell 64, Moran 16
Blanco 61, Bandera 6
Blanket 59, Zephyr 14
Bogata Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12
Bosqueville 52, Riesel 26
Bremond 24, Dawson 13
Brock 42, Iowa Park 35
Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8
Brownwood 36, Burnet 22
Bryant, Ark. 44, Cedar Hill Trinity 40
Bullard 22, Rusk 14
Burkeville 28, Mount Enterprise 27
Bushland 28, Stratford 14
Bynum 74, Trinidad 38
CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0
Callisburg 15, Honey Grove 14
Centerville 36, Palestine Westwood 10
Chilton 58, Axtell 14
Christoval 64, Roscoe 6
Clifton 43, Tenaha 26
Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0
Coleman 24, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
Colmesneil 48, High Island 8
Columbus 42, Edna 3
Comanche 36, Tolar 6
Comfort 34, Uvalde 21
Cooper 32, Celeste 9
Crawford 13, Holland 8
Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7
Cushing 44, Evadale 0
Daingerfield 26, Elysian Fields 14
Dalhart 49, Friona 21
De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14
Devine 30, Pleasanton 7
Dumas 62, Levelland 26
Early 31, Merkel 20
East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24
Ferris 17, Farmersville 10
Follett 54, Wildorado 8
Franklin 42, Troy 27
Freer 41, Three Rivers 7
Gainesville 34, Van Alstyne 7
Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
Giddings 50, Caldwell 14
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13
Goldthwaite 34, Florence 3
Graham 31, Decatur 14
Groom 54, Claude 8
Gunter 30, Pilot Point 14
Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18
Hallettsville 59, Altair Rice 7
Hamlin 48, Anson 6
Happy 58, Kress 8
Hawkins 50, Quitman 7
Hawley 36, Winters 13
Hearne 14, Hardin 13
Hitchcock 34, Kountze 27
Holliday 34, Bells 21
Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9
Huffman Hargrave 12, Navasota 0
Hull-Daisetta 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Idalou 35, Littlefield 6
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42
Ingleside 28, Carrizo Springs 20
Ingram Moore 50, Center Point 14
Italy 42, Corsicana Mildred 6
Itasca 39, Ranger 6
Jacksboro 28, WF City View 22
Jasper 46, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6
Joaquin 37, Ore City 0
Jonesboro 53, Blum 18
Jourdanton 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 24
Junction 39, Hico 10
Kenedy 33, Taft 13
La Vernia 47, Gonzales 16
Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24
Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0
Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35
Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19
Liberty 37, Shepherd 0
Little River Academy 13, Lago Vista 0
Lockney 41, Plains 26
Lorena 56, Madisonville 25
Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6
Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0
Mart 32, Whitney 7
Matador Motley County 52, Crowell 37
Maypearl 35, Trenton 0
McLean 59, Lefors 57
Medina 53, Rochelle 12
Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Miami 61, Lubbock Home School Titans 48
Miles 20, Munday 6
Monahans 39, Fort Stockton 21
Morton 60, Trent 12
Muenster 63, Electra 0
Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14
Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6
New Deal 44, Bovina 0
Nocona 35, Chico 18
O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52
Odem 31, Karnes City 20
Orangefield 34, Buna 0
Palmer 42, Groesbeck 20
Paradise 22, Millsap 21
Paris 28, Midlothian Heritage 14
Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6
Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50
Petrolia 41, Alvord 38
Port Lavaca Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14
Post 26, Abernathy 7
Poth 62, Dilley 0
Premont 27, Harlingen Marine Military 8
Ralls 30, Quanah 28
Rankin 98, Leakey 97
Refugio 54, Bloomington 7
Rice 14, Kerens 12
Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0
Robert Lee 55, Hermleigh 8
Robinson 35, Fairfield 21
Roby 64, Rule 14
Rockport-Fulton 44, CC Miller 41
Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Sabinal 50, Brackett 0
Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 7, Skidmore-Tynan 6
Santo 62, Era 0
Sealy 12, Stafford 10
Shiner 13, East Bernard 7, OT
Sinton 41, Poteet 7
Smithville 63, Jarrell 6
Snook 22, Milano 7
Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12
Springtown 52, Godley 20
Stamford 38, Sudan 0
Sterling City 62, Borden County 58
Stinnett West Texas 42, Sunray 27
Stockdale 21, Natalia 20
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Sundown 34, Stanton 26
Sunnyvale 47, Carrollton Ranchview 14
Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 46, Silsbee 14
Thrall 21, Johnson City 16
Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16
Timpson 54, Price Carlisle 19
Trinity 14, Anderson-Shiro 12
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20
Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20
Vidor 28, Bay City 21
Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7
Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54
Warren 36, Deweyville 18
Wellington 50, Gruver 6
West 35, Rogers 29
West Orange-Stark 70, Newton 0
Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0
White Deer 64, Spur 40
White Oak 35, New Diana 10
Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6
Wimberley 21, Fredericksburg 20
Windthorst 42, Seymour 0
Woodville 14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Wortham 28, Cayuga 24
Yoakum 43, Needville 42, OT