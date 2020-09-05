Gamenight: Texas high school football scores

(AP/KXAN) — The second week of the Texas high school football season is in the books with the 4A-1A classifications working their way through the early portion of a unique and historic season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Rockdale, the No. 6 state ranked Tigers jumped out early on Taylor en route to a 55-21 win — seen on KBVO-TV in Central Texas.

Check out the rest of the week’s scores below.

High School Football scores – Week 2

Abbott 34, Milford 14

Albany 64, Dublin 27

Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14

Amarillo River Road 22, Wheeler 13

Anderson-Shiro 34, Somerville 7

Andrews 42, Monahans 21

Anson 38, Coleman 14

Aransas Pass 14, Carrizo Springs 7

Archer City 60, Haskell 7

Azle Christian School 50, Bluff Dale 0

Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0

Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14

Balmorhea 62, Van Horn 14

Bangs 55, Florence 0

Bay City 41, Edna 11

Big Lake Reagan County 62, Iraan 0

Blackwell 62, Meadow 14

Blanket 51, Gustine 8

Blooming Grove 20, Kerens 0

Boerne 37, Splendora 9

Bogata Rivercrest 40, Detroit 6

Boling 35, Van Vleck 20

Boyd 21, Jacksboro 16

Bridgeport 22, Bowie 15

Bronte 53, Valera Panther Creek 6

Brownwood 35, Midland Greenwood 15

Bryson 69, Throckmorton 54

Bushland 56, Hereford 10

CC London 35, Robstown 8

CC Tuloso-Midway 35, Ingleside 22

Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7

Calvert 46, Waco Parkview Christian 0

Canyon 71, Burkburnett 28

Childress 35, Perryton 17

Christoval 23, San Angelo Grape Creek 18

Clarendon 18, Ralls 12

Clarksville 9, Linden-Kildare 8

Claude 72, Lefors 50

Coahoma 49, Miles 0

Comanche 28, Brady 7

Comfort 30, Mason 6

Crane 37, Colorado City 0

Cranfills Gap 41, Mount Calm 20

Cross Plains 28, Goldthwaite 14

Cushing 22, Deweyville 0

Dallas A+ Academy 34, Farmersville 21

Dawson 55, Jewett Leon 34

Decatur 47, Alvarado 0

Denver City 28, Littlefield 14

Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacado 13

East Bernard 29, Hitchcock 12

East Chambers 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Eldorado 51, Winters 19

Electra 49, Tioga 18

Farwell 42, Bovina 7

Ferris 20, FW Benbrook 17

Flatonia 25, Stockdale 6

Floydada 22, Kermit 6

Founders Classical Academy 16, Atlas Rattlers 14

Friona 27, Borger 21

Gainesville 14, Vernon 0

Gilmer 22, Henderson 20

Gladewater Sabine 29, New London West Rusk 7

Gordon 64, Newcastle 28

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin CO-OP 6

Groom 62, Paducah 16

Hale Center 24, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Hallettsville 44, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Hamlin 35, Hawley 6

Hamshire-Fannett 22, Anahuac 12

Happy 58, Nazareth 44

Hardin 25, Hull-Daisetta 8

Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0

Hedley 34, Silverton 28

Hermleigh 58, Baird 20

Hillsboro 27, Krum 0

Holliday 29, Eastland 28

Hondo 41, Luling 12

Huffman Hargrave 20, Needville 14

Idalou 49, Clyde 14

Iowa Park 28, Canadian 21

Ira 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

Jayton 54, Aspermont 6

Jonesboro 65, Perrin-Whitt 20

Joshua Johnson County 45, Covington 0

Kilgore 26, Terrell 7

Kountze 40, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Kress 63, Loop 6

La Vernia 28, Geronimo Navarro 19

Lago Vista 22, Teague 7

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 37, Tyler Heat 24

Lamesa Klondike 52, TLC Midland 0

Lampasas 41, Stephenville 0

Lazbuddie 68, Lubbock All Saints 32

Leakey 64, Eden 14

Levelland 26, Snyder 10

Lexington 41, Thrall 6

Liberty 23, Madisonville 16

Little River Academy 17, Clifton 10

Llano 41, Sonora 8

Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28

Lubbock Home School Titans 58, Cotton Center 28

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 68, Lorenzo 32

Lubbock Roosevelt 46, New Home 0

Mabank 36, Kemp 6

Malakoff 43, Van 13

Marion 24, Goliad 23

Marlin 21, Milano 0

Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 67

Memphis 30, Crosbyton 16

Merkel 24, Stanton 22

Mertzon Irion County 67, Robert Lee 8

Miami 40, McLean 24

Midlothian Heritage 28, Lindale 21

Morgan 27, Oglesby 6

Mount Vernon 36, Pittsburg 7

Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6

Mullin 46, Trent 0

Natalia 26, Lytle 14

Northside Christian Home 35, Houston Texas Christian 32

Olton 33, Dimmitt 6

Pampa 28, Dalhart 6

Panhandle 69, Gruver 6

Paradise 57, Nocona 6

Paris 10, Celina 7, OT

Petrolia 33, Olney 14

Pineland West Sabine 53, High Island 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 40, Stafford 14

Post 37, Forsan 7

Poth 58, Falls City 0

Pottsboro 34, Gunter 21

Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 7

Rankin 73, White Deer 34

Refugio 41, George West 12

Richland Springs 112, Austin Royals 65

Rio Vista 35, Granger 14

Rochelle 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Rockdale 55, Taylor 21

Rocksprings 30, Dilley 20

Roscoe Highland 56, Roby 6

Rotan 54, Woodson 6

Runge 14, Burton 0

Sabinal 21, Harper 0

Sadler S&S Consolidated 14, Callisburg 0

Saint Jo 51, Bowie Gold-Burg 6

Sanderson 52, Imperial Buena Vista 48

Santa Anna 74, Moran 35

Santo 21, Valley Mills 7

Seymour 42, Chico 6

Shallowater 34, Seminole 14

Shamrock 36, Munday 12

Shiner 69, Blanco 20

Skidmore-Tynan 20, Kenedy 18

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 62, SA Town East Christian 6

Smyer 40, Plains 12

Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 6

Springlake-Earth 48, Hart 0

Springtown 19, Graham 14

Stamford 27, Roscoe 0

Stephenville FAITH 56, Community Christian 6

Sterling City 44, May 40

Stratford 38, Stinnett West Texas 16

Strawn 64, Brookesmith 37

Sundown 59, Sudan 15

Sunray 41, Hooker, Okla. 6

Texhoma, Okla. 52, Booker 8

Thorndale 6, Snook 0

Trenton 35, Maud 16

Tulia 10, Brownfield 7

Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 6

Van Alstyne 54, Bonham 24

Vega 49, Boys Ranch 0

Veribest 42, Zephyr 32

Vernon Northside 64, Rule 40

Wall 35, Cisco 14

Wellington 22, New Deal 14

Westbrook 44, Borden County 30

Whiteface 64, Wilson 19

Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14

Whitharral 54, Wellman-Union 8

Wimberley 33, Cuero 14

Windthorst 55, De Leon 7

Wink 35, Ozona 19

Winnsboro 42, Hooks 0

Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7

Yoakum 21, Smithville 7