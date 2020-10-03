Gamenight: Taco Shack Bowl rivalry renewed, Cedar Park beats Cedar Ridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s another full week of Friday Texas high school football with rivalry games spread out through Central Texas.

Most teams are either starting their 2020 seasons this week or putting the finishing touches on a brief non-district schedule with important district showdowns starting next week.

Below is a full breakdown of games from week six of the Texas high school football season.

High School Football Headlines

Anderson claims Taco Shack Bowl

Anderson and McCallum started the season with the Taco Shack Bowl at House Park once again — it was just later in the calendar and with limited fans in attendance.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, each team had around 250 fans in the stands for the annual rivalry game.

Anderson started with the momentum with running back Colin Page scoring two quick touchdowns in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. That’s where the scoreboard stayed at halftime.

In true, rivalry game fashion, a McCallum touchdown made it a 14-7 game late in the fourth quarter. The Knights had a chance for the tie with the ball in Anderson territory in the final minute of the game, but threw a fourth down interception to seal the game for Anderson.

Anderson claims the Taco Shack Bowl, 14-7.

Powerful offense on display in Austin High victory

New Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Charles Wright is already in midseason form for the Austin High Maroons.

Wright carved up the Pflugerville Connally defense Friday night at The Pfield with six first half touchdowns. Wright threw four passing touchdowns on four straight drives to open the game.

He added his sixth touchdown with an impressive 40-yard touchdown run, avoiding seven or eight Connally tacklers on the way to the end zone.

Austin High led Connally 51-6 at halftime en route to a 65-14 win.

LBJ opens season with win over Manor

LBJ took down Manor 35-19 in a rivalry showdown at Manor on Friday night.

Manor struck early getting out to a 13-7 lead in the second quarter.

Fresh off his commitment to Clemson, LBJ’s Andrew Mukuba ignited the LBJ offense with a 43-yard catch and run down to the 2-yard line. Daqwon Donaldson capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown and a 14-13 LBJ lead.

Phazzon Washington broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run later in the first half, giving LBJ a 21-13 lead at halftime.

In the second half, LBJ used another explosive running play for a touchdown and the 28-13 lead. Donaldson put the game away for LBJ with a long touchdown run the fourth quarter for the final points of the game.

Next, LBJ travels to Canyon Lake for the start of district competition. Manor opens district play against Leander.

Cedar Park stays unbeaten with 28-14 win vs. Cedar Ridge

After snapping Vandegrift’s regular season winning streak last week, Cedar Park moved to 2-0 for the season with a 28-14 win against Cedar Ridge Friday night at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

The two prominent Central Texas programs traded first quarter touchdowns. Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez connected with Gunnar Abseck for the game’s first score. Cedar Ridge responded with Dylan Morello’s 37-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7.

In the second quarter, Hernandez used several explosive passing plays to regain the lead for Cedar Park. Austin Davison and Preston Scott made big catches for the Timberwolves offense. Scott was able to tight rope the sideline for the touchdown.

Cedar Park added to its lead late in the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cedar Ridge cut the deficit to 21-14, but couldn’t get any closer as Cedar Park scored a sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the 28-14 victory.

Next, Cedar Park hosts Georgetown in a district showdown. Cedar Ridge will face Round Rock’s high-scoring offense in its first district game of the 2020 season.

Westlake cruises to 56-0 victory at Waco Midway

Westlake moved to 2-0 for the 2020 season with a 56-0 win at Waco Midway Friday in a complete effort from the Chaps.

The Westlake defense continues to live up to its reputation as one of the best units in the state with a shutout of the Panthers. The Chaps have held 12 of its last 14 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

Westlake led 35-0 at halftime as the Chaps racked up 300 yards of offense before the break.