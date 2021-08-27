Gamenight: High school football kicks off in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first week of 2021 Texas high school football is complete, resolving several marque non-district matchups in Central Texas.

The march to the UIL state playoffs and, for the lucky few, a state championship begins this week.

Let’s take a look back at the Friday night of football in Central Texas. You can watch the highlights from Friday’s edition of KXAN Gamenight in the video above.

Cedar Park vs. Vandegrift

Vandegrift and Cedar Park reignited their rivalry for the 12th straight season. Cedar Park beat its 6A rival last season as the Timberwolves ended the 2020 season in the 5A state championship game.

This year, Vandegrift exacted revenge with a 42-7 victory Friday night. Vandegrift scored the first three touchdowns of the game early, building momentum and stopping Cedar Park’s chances at a comeback. Former Cedar Park assistant now Timberwolves head coach Michael Quintero starts his tenure with a loss.

Vandegrift (1-0) hosts Killeen Ellison next week. Cedar Park (0-1) hosts Cedar Ridge in a non-district game.

Arlington Martin vs. Lake Travis

Lake Travis is off to a winning start after outlasting Arlington Martin in a back and forth 40-28 battle at Cavalier Stadium.

Arlington Martin proved to be a formidable opponent, the Warriors actually led Lake Travis 14-10 in the second quarter.

However, quarterback Bo Edmundson got the Cavaliers to regroup and they were able to promptly score on the next drive to reclaim the lead.

Lake Travis (1-0) will face Converse Judson next week at Cavalier Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

Westlake vs. Temple

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik threw three first half touchdowns to three different receivers and added a rushing touchdown in the second half as the Chaparrals defeated Temple 54-13 Friday night.

The defending 6A state champions picked up right where it left off in 2020. Standout Westlake tight end Jaden Greathouse started the scoring, snagging a jump ball from Klubnik in the end zone in the first quarter.

You can watch every Westlake regular season football game live live on KXAN.com during the 2021 season.

The Chaparrals won the 6A-D1 championship last season and the 6A-D2 trophy in 2019, ending a 23-year drought since the program’s first title in 1996.

Westlake (1-0) hosts Euless Trinity Friday, Sept. 3.

Bowie vs. Vista Ridge

Bowie kicked off its season with a 17-7 win at Vista Ridge Friday night. Head coach Jeff Ables and the Bulldogs are starting fresh in 2021 after missing the 2020 state playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Bowie’s defense stifled Vista Ridge’s attack for most of the night.

Bowie (1-0) hosts Stony Point Friday, Sept. 2. Vista Ridge (0-1) travels to Leander next Thursday, Sept. 1 for the KBVO Big Game of the Week.