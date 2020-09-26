Gamenight: Cedar Park beats Vandegrift; Pflugerville runs away from Connally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gameday finally arrived for 6A and 5A schools across Texas on Friday night.

According to to University Interscholastic League guidance, the largest classifications delayed the start of the football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic for four weeks. In Central Texas, Vista Ridge and Hays opened the season on Thursday with the Rangers offense clicking to the tune of a 62-35 win.

Westlake took a circuitous route to its season opening opponent after several snags in the original plans. On Friday, playing at Chaparral Stadium, Westlake looked the part of a top 10 team with a 53-7 win over Schertz Clemens. New starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Zane Minors led the way for a season opening win.

Vandegrift vs. Cedar Park

Two Central Texas powers met up for a non-district showdown that was sure to feature two strong defensive performances.

Vandegrift entered Gupton Stadium to face Cedar Park with a 20-game regular season winning streak, extending back to 2017.

On Friday night, Cedar Park ended the Vipers’ streak.

Vandegrift scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but Cedar Park responded with three unanswered touchdowns for the 21-7 victory. The “Black Rain” defense of Cedar Park found their footing to hold Vandegrift out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.

Next, Cedar Park faces Cedar Ridge in a non-district match-up on Friday. Vandegrift travels to Killeen Ellison.

Connally vs. Pflugerville

Pflugerville showed a commitment to running the football in their season opener against Connally at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

Pflugerville shut down Connally, running their way to a 35-0 victory.

Pflugerville scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground, picking up chunk yardage all night.

Next, Pflugerville hosts Round Rock McNeil on Thursday. Connally hosts Austin High on Friday.