Game Night: Week 9 scores from across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There's no room for error during a loaded week nine of the high school schedule. The phrase "must-win" is thrown around often, but several teams are facing that situation Friday night.

There's a likely battle for third place in District 11-5A Division 1 between Manor and Georgetown. The Eagles, hosting Manor, have taken two hits during the district schedule with losses to Hutto and Cedar Park while Manor remains undefeated in district.