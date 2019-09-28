Game Night: Week 5 scores from across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas headliner of week five comes from District 13-6A where Vandegrift takes on Vista Ridge in a possible "de-facto" district championship game.

Both teams are undefeated on the year and 2-0 in the district. The Rangers are on track for their first winning season since 2015, while the Vipers are regulars in the playoffs reaching the postseason six straight years.