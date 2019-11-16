Game Night: Bi-district round playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- It all got a little too real for Vandegrift facing the potential ends of its undefeated season in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Vipers trailed Bridgeland 14-0 at home heading to the fourth quarter in its bi-district round game. Vandegrift (11-0) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally and advance to the area round with a 14-13 win.