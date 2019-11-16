Game Night: Bi-district round playoff scores

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Arlington Lamar 37, Euless Trinity 34
Arlington Martin 69, San Angelo Central 0
Duncanville 45, South Grand Prairie 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 31, Keller 30
Odessa Permian 48, EP Franklin 13
Southlake Carroll 84, Lewisville 6
Region II Bi-District=
Allen 54, Garland Sachse 20
Cypress Ranch 38, Round Rock Stony Point 24
Cypress Woods 42, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28
Mesquite 52, Killeen Shoemaker 6
Prosper 24, Wylie 0
Rockwall 47, Killeen Harker Heights 7
Region III Bi-District=
Cypress Fairbanks 65, Houston Bellaire 20
Cypress Falls 27, Houston Lamar 14
Dickinson 28, Pearland 23
Galena Park North Shore 54, Pasadena Dobie 0
Humble Atascocita 69, Deer Park 29
Katy 35, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
Pearland Dawson 38, League City Clear Springs 32
Region IV Bi-District=
Converse Judson 56, Buda Hays 21
Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3
SA Madison 28, SA Northside Stevens 21
San Benito 70, Edinburg North 7
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Amarillo Tascosa 41, EP Pebble Hills 6
Arlington 58, N. Richland Hills Richland 3
Arlington Bowie 42, Weatherford 36
Cedar Hill 38, Richardson Pearce 20
EP Americas 36, Wolfforth Frenship 35
Lewisville Marcus 34, Keller Central 7
Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mansfield Summit 19
Region II Bi-District=
Austin Vandegrift 14, Cypress Bridgeland 13
Dallas Jesuit 45, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Hewitt Midway 35, Tyler Lee 7
Klein Collins 37, Spring Dekaney 6
McKinney 13, Garland Naaman Forest 10
Spring Westfield 41, Klein Cain 15
Tomball Memorial 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 43
Region III Bi-District=
Beaumont West Brook 55, Humble Kingwood 21
Houston Strake Jesuit 48, League City Clear Creek 14
Richmond George Ranch 49, Clear Falls 37
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin Westlake 30, Cibolo Steele 7
Eagle Pass 42, PSJA 31
Schertz Clemens 27, Austin Bowie 17
Weslaco East 18, Harlingen South 14
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Abilene Cooper 42, EP Del Valle 21
Azle 45, Grapevine 21
Colleyville Heritage 27, Crowley 20, OT
Region II Bi-District=
College Station 40, Tyler 21
Dallas Highland Park 33, Frisco Wakeland 10
Frisco Lone Star 35, Mansfield Legacy 0
Magnolia 34, Mesquite Poteet 14
McKinney North 70, Magnolia West 36
Texarkana Texas 41, Lufkin 35, 2OT
Region III Bi-District=
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Friendswood 40, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Georgetown 6, Austin LBJ 3
Manor 28, Dripping Springs 27
Richmond Foster 31, New Caney 21
Region IV Bi-District=
CC Flour Bluff 49, Rio Grande City 13
SA Southwest 17, SA Brackenridge 14
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Burbank 7
Victoria West 44, La Joya Palmview 7
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Lubbock Cooper 66, FW Wyatt 0
WF Rider 61, FW Southwest 43
Wichita Falls 40, FW North Side 21
Region II Bi-District=
Burleson Centennial 53, Seagoville 6
Denton Braswell 49, Corsicana 28
Ennis 34, Frisco Reedy 0
Red Oak 55, Everman 24
Royse City 42, Lucas Lovejoy 21
Region III Bi-District=
A&M Consolidated 42, Longview Pine Tree 14
Barbers Hill 45, Houston Sterling 0
Fort Bend Marshall 48, Port Neches-Groves 14
Huntsville 35, Marshall 12
Rosenberg Lamar 48, Lindale 43
Whitehouse 35, Katy Paetow 10
Region IV Bi-District=
Alice 21, Mercedes 17
Boerne-Champion 70, Leander Glenn 34
Brenham 35, Castroville Medina Valley 28
CC Calallen 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0
Kerrville Tivy 56, Georgetown East View 33
Pflugerville Weiss 24, Lockhart 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 70, Mission Sharyland 14
Sharyland Pioneer 59, SA Southside 14
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Clint 34, San Angelo Lake View 21
Decatur 55, Canyon 28
Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 17
Pampa 56, Gainesville 28
Springtown 48, Hereford 7
Region II Bi-District=
Brownwood 61, FW Castleberry 14
Celina 58, Carrollton Ranchview 14
China Spring 50, Kennedale 22
Melissa 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 6
Region III Bi-District=
Carthage 49, Athens 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Stafford 21
Midlothian Heritage 37, Henderson 30, OT
Navasota 41, Bridge City 12
Region IV Bi-District=
Boerne 34, Hidalgo 7
El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
Gonzales 48, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27
La Feria 63, La Vernia 42
Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 14
Liberty Hill 44, West Columbia Charter 8
Needville 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 33
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Aubrey 56, Godley 42
Dalhart 35, Snyder 10
Iowa Park 53, Ferris 26
Pecos 45, Levelland 0
Region II Bi-District=
Fairfield 37, Wills Point 21
Longview Spring Hill 23, Caddo Mills 12
Mexia 35, Bullard 34, OT
Salado 57, Rusk 16
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nevada Community 14
Region III Bi-District=
Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13
Smithville 34, Sweeny 28
Region IV Bi-District=
Hondo 21, Bandera 14
Llano 48, Devine 21
Raymondville 51, CC West Oso 32
Rio Hondo 48, Orange Grove 6
Sinton 50, Port Isabel 30
Wimberley 49, Poteet 35
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Bushland 70, Tornillo 8
Pilot Point 27, Tuscola Jim Ned 13
Wall 32, Boyd 7
Region II Bi-District=
Gladewater 32, Hughes Springs 0
Region III Bi-District=
Cameron Yoe 56, West 7
Grandview 42, Rockdale 7
Whitney 21, Lago Vista 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Columbus 35, Yoakum 12
Jourdanton 63, San Diego 18
Marion 56, Lyford 30
Universal City Randolph 42, Mathis 13
Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Hitchcock 22
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Childress 13, Ballinger 7
Friona 37, Anson 22
Region II Bi-District=
Holliday 33, Dublin 14
Jacksboro 55, Henrietta 21
Rogers 36, Buffalo 33
WF City View 27, Comanche 26
Region III Bi-District=
Bells 36, Winona 32
Daingerfield 18, Anderson-Shiro 0
Troup 43, Leonard 22
Region IV Bi-District=
Comfort 40, Schulenburg 31
East Bernard 42, Sonora 0
Ganado 49, Brady 25
Poth 47, Taft 0
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Seymour 40, Stamford 6
Stinnett West Texas 79, Olton 26
Sundown 60, Panhandle 56
Region II Bi-District=
Italy 47, Valley Mills 23
Valley View 48, Como-Pickton 16
Region III Bi-District=
Big Sandy 39, Centerville 32
Joaquin 39, Shelbyville 0
Normangee 51, Hawkins 36
San Augustine 42, Garrison 10
Region IV Bi-District=
Hearne 41, Brackett 36
Refugio 63, Wallis Brazos 12
Three Rivers 41, Kenedy 32
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
McCamey 30, Farwell 15
Ralls 32, Clarendon 19
Sudan 59, Iraan 20
Region II Bi-District=
Eldorado 30, Haskell 14
Hamlin 64, Menard 16
Quanah 28, Santo 26
Region III Bi-District=
Dawson 42, Evadale 2
Region IV Bi-District=
Falls City 70, La Villa 6
Flatonia 48, Iola 0
La Pryor 40, Premont 0
Class 1A Six-Man Division I=
Bi-District=
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 59, Zephyr 14
Gilmer Union Hill 46, Milford 32
Ira 60, Crowell 36
McLean 54, Happy 8
Ropesville Ropes 58, O’Donnell 8
Spur 88, Knox City 43
White Deer 68, Petersburg 16
Region III Bi-District=
Saint Jo 66, Aquilla 20
Class 1A Six-Man Division II=
Bi-District=
Anton 54, Loop 33
Blackwell 64, Sanderson 16
Blanket 52, Rochelle 6
Bynum 56, Walnut Springs 24
Calvert 48, Trinidad 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 77, Loraine 32
Groom 80, Kress 0
Matador Motley County 62, Lefors 6
Strawn 52, Forestburg 0
Throckmorton 74, Lueders-Avoca 65
Whitharral 49, Southland 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Richland Springs 72, Brookesmith 25
TAIAO Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Tribe Consolidated 79, Houston Mt. Carmel 0
TAPPS 6-Man Division I=
Area=
Austin Veritas 46, SA Lutheran 0
Waco Vanguard 54, Logos Prep 0
TAPPS 6-Man Division II=
Area=
Bryan Allen Academy 66, Longview Heritage 16
TAPPS 6-Man Division III=
Area=
Irving Faustina Academy 82, Orange Community Christian 35
TAPPS 11-Man Division I=
Area=
Dallas Bishop Lynch 21, FW All Saints 14
Plano John Paul II 21, SA Central Catholic 16
Plano Prestonwood 63, Tomball Concordia 21
TAPPS 11-Man Division II=
Area=
Austin Regents 45, Fort Bend Christian 14
Bullard Brook Hill 48, Frisco Legacy Christian 15
Cedar Hill Trinity 66, FW Southwest Christian 0
Grapevine Faith 48, Tyler Grace Community 28
Houston Lutheran South 56, CC John Paul 36
Victoria St. Joseph 24, SA Holy Cross 21
TAPPS 11-Man Division III=
Area=
Austin TSD 19, Houston Lutheran North 16
Bay Area Christian 49, Waco Reicher 22
Boerne Geneva 69, Houston Northland Christian 0
Flower Mound Coram Deo 21, Dallas Shelton 12
Lubbock Christian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 12
The Woodlands Christian 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 7
TAPPS 11-Man Division IV=
Area=
Bryan Brazos Christian 48, FW Calvary 28
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, Dallas First Baptist 20
TCAF 6-Man Division I=
Seminfinal=
Westlake Academy 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 30
TCAF 6-Man Division II=
Seminfinal=
FW Covenant Classical 53, Lakeland Christian Academy 32