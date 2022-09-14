AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District tweeted Tuesday afternoon it was postponing a football game scheduled for this Friday.

The district did not give a reason for the postponement of the game between the LBJ Early College High School Jaguars and Northeast Early College High School Raiders. It also said all events related to the game would be postponed.

Austin ISD promised it would update fans with a new date and information on events soon.

KXAN has reached out to the district to learn more about why the game was postponed.