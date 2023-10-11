AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pivotal 6A-District 25 matchup Thursday between No. 5 Vandegrift and Round Rock is the KBVO Game of the Week.

The Vipers have been dominant all season thus far, going undefeated and winning by an average of 33.3 points per game, while the Dragons have flipped the script and won their last three games after dropping their first three. Both teams are 3-0 in district play heading into the matchup, so a win will put one of the teams in the driver’s seat for a district title and top playoff seed.

Vandegrift’s offense has been electric this year and features multiple weapons. Senior quarterback Deuce Adams has thrown for 1,341 yards with 18 touchdowns and one interception so far with two playmakers on the outside in his brother Eli and Miles Coleman.

Coleman, committed to North Texas, averages 106.5 receiving yards per game with 37 catches on the season. He’s coming off a huge game against McNeil in a 42-3 win, catching nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Against Cedar Park in the second game of the season, he blew up for 225 yards on eight grabs with a pair of touchdowns, so he’s certainly got video game potential when it comes to putting up numbers.

Eli Adams has 17 catches with seven of them resulting in scores. His per-catch average is higher than Coleman’s at 22.6, making him another big-play threat down the field.

For Round Rock, senior quarterback Mason Cochran does a lot of the work. He’s thrown for 683 yards and rushed for 570 so far, accounting for nine touchdowns. In a 41-13 win over Manor last week, Cochran completed 11 of 17 passes for 124 yards and rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will be on the call with a 7 p.m. kick from Dragon Stadium. The game will be steamed by the NFHS Network, our official high school football streaming partner. There’s a subscription fee required to view games through the NFHS Network.