AUSTIN (KXAN) — Duncanville High School’s boys and girls basketball programs were hit with sanctions Monday by the University Interscholastic League for violations during the 2021-22 season.

Following a hearing that included both programs, the boys program was found to have used an ineligible player last season. The Panthers have to forfeit all the games the ineligible player played in, including the 6A state championship game against McKinney which the Panthers won 69-49 on the floor. In official tournament records, the game will now appear as a 2-0 win for McKinney, and McKinney is considered the 2022 Class 6A state boys basketball champions.

All other state tournament records set by Duncanville will be nullified as well. Head coach David Peavy is suspended for one year from coaching, will be on probation for three years and received a public reprimand for violating the UIL constitution section 51(a) concerning school district personnel violations, a release by the UIL said.

Prior to the forfeits, the boys team went 35-1 last year and ended the season No. 2 in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings.

The girls program is now banned from postseason play for the 2022-23 season and is on three years probation after the UIL found them in violation of several rules. The team’s coach, LeJeanna Howard, is suspended for a year and also has three years probation plus a public reprimand. The school’s athletic director, Dwight Weaver, also received a public reprimand due to the program’s violations of recruiting, practice and game restrictions and UIL’s basketball plan.

The girls team made it to the regional finals last season before falling to DeSoto, ending the year 34-7.