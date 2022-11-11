DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Both Dripping Springs and Manor are in their first years in Class 6A and they face off Friday night in a bi-district playoff game at Tiger Stadium.

Both teams have Division I recruits and potent offenses. For the Mustangs, Quentin Joyner is bound for Southern California and is one of Central Texas’ most prolific running backs, and for the Tigers, Baylor-bound quarterback Austin Novosad has been piling up yards through the air all year.

Dripping Springs finished second in 6A-District 26 behind Westlake, and Manor finished tied for third in 6A-District 25 and earned the No. 2 seed for the district in 6A-Division II.

Live updates

Halftime: Tigers 42, Mustangs 0. Everything going right for Dripping Springs, and not much is going right for Manor. Manor hasn’t completed a pass and Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad has been tremendous given the windy and cold conditions. The Tigers made Manor pay for turnovers and they’ve bottled up Joyner.

0:14 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Novosad finds Garon Duncan wide open over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown. The Tigers are 6-for-6 now. PAT good. Tigers 42, Mustangs 0

1:17 2Q: The Manor coaching staff needs to have a chat with the center, quarterback and running backs about the snap and handoffs. Another low snap forces Decondre Jeffery to fall on it and it’s another big loss for the Mustangs.

1:56 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Curry scores from 2 yards out, and the Tigers cash in another turnover for a touchdown. That’s five possessions, five TDs for the Tigers. Tigers 35, Mustangs 0

HIGHLIGHT ALERT: Dripping Springs’ Boston Papp takes a tap pass from Novosad and turns the corners, builds a head of steam and then hurdles a defender on a big gain down the sideline. What a play!

3:25 2Q: Manor fumbles the handoff on a sweep and Elijah Gonzales is the big man who falls on it for Dripping Springs. The Tigers take over on Manor’s 40-yard line

4:19 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Kade Curry cuts upfield and gets into the end zone on a 6-yard run. The Tigers made the Mustangs pay for that special teams mistake on the kickoff. The Tigers have scored on every possession so far. PAT good. Tigers 28, Mustangs 0

4:56 2Q: The wind holds up the kickoff by Dripping Springs and the Manor returner misplays it. An attempted fair catch is dropped and the Tigers fall on it on Manor’s 10-yard line. What a mistake by the Mustangs and what a chance for the Tigers to really put pressure on Manor early.

5:01 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Novosad rolls out and finds — who else — Koch for a 3-yard score. PAT good. Tigers 21, Mustangs 0

5:29 2Q: Novosad is throwing the ball like there’s not a breath of wind in his face. He spins a 15-yard pass over the middle to Koch that puts the Tigers on the 3-yard line

5:53 2Q: The Tigers have to go for it again on 4th down because the wind is so strong there’s no point in kicking a field goal, and Novosad hits Koch again on a crisp sideline route for an 8-yard gain.

6:52 2Q: Dripping Springs goes for it on 4th-and-6 and they get it on a Novosad pass to Koch for a 10-yard gain down to Manor’s 32-yard line

8:22 2Q: Dripping Springs stops Manor on 4th down and the Mustangs turn it over. The Tigers take over on their own 32-yard line.

End 1Q: Tigers 14, Mustangs 0. The wind at Tiger Stadium is whipping through the stadium pretty good, and now Manor will have the wind at its back during the second quarter, so let’s see if that helps the Mustangs get something going.

0:00 1Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Jack Tyndall barrels into the end zone from a yard out as time in the first quarter expires. PAT good. Tigers 14, Mustangs 10

8:14 1Q: TOUCHDOWN DRIPPING SPRINGS – Austin Novosad lofts a pass to the corner of the end zone to Kyle Koch for 26 yards. Koch may not have got his foot down in bounds after watching the replay, but the official who was right next to him thought his foot was in, and that’s the only opinion that matters. PAT good. Tigers 7, Mustangs 0