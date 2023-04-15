GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The improbable run to the Class 6A boys soccer championship game came to a disappointing end for the Dripping Springs Tigers on Saturday at Birkelbach Field.

Katy Seven Lakes took a two-goal lead in the second half and withstood a late rally by the Tigers to grab the program’s first state title in boys soccer 2-1.

Dripping Springs’ comeback bid was jolted to life following Joey Svoboda’s tremendous free-kick goal in the 67th minute. Svoboda hammered a shot from about 35 yards away and placed it in the top-left corner of the goal where no goalkeeper could have stopped it. That cut the Seven Lakes lead in half, but the Tigers just couldn’t find an equalizer.

Hunter Merritt scored both goals for the Spartans, who outshot the Tigers 15-5. Each team received three yellow cards.

The Tigers had quite a run to the title game, winning their previous eight matches with six coming in the postseason. They outlasted Allen in a shootout Friday in the semifinals, converting all five kicks from the spot. The Tigers finished the season 15-12-2.