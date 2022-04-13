AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs will face Katy Jordan in the University Interscholastic League boys soccer 5A title game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field.

The Tigers (25-3) defeated Porter 2-0 in the state semifinals after a 2-0 win in the regional final match.

Even though their defense has been what has set them apart, they’re no slouches offensively. Seniors Brenden Gajewski and captain Adam Knutson have combined for 55 goals this season.

Even though it’ll be just their second appearance in the state championship game as a program, the Tigers have been on the brink of this moment for a while.

“We’ve been knocking on the doorstep the last couple of years, we’ve got a really talented team, state-recognized teams the last four years,” head coach Josh Hill said. “This team is the one that finally broke through. Everybody around the community and the school is pretty excited, pumped up and ready to go.”

The players credit their run to the state championship to the togetherness and chemistry that has been forged for the most part, since their middle school days.

“We’ve definitely had our ups and downs, and I think that once again that bond that we have together kind of pushes us further than most teams,” forward Gajewski said.

Dripping Springs’ opponent Katy Jordan has five fewer wins and three more losses compared to the Tigers, but it’s a state championship game and they are ready for whatever lies ahead once the clock starts.

“I think we’ve just got to stay together no matter what happens,” midfielder Knutson said. “If we go down, or if we go up, we just have to keep playing our game and just stick together.”

Two other area soccer teams will play for a state championship this week. In 6A, Lake Travis will face The Woodlands Friday at 5 p.m.

On the girls side, 6A Westlake will play Southlake Carroll Friday at 12 p.m. Both of those games will also take place at Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field.