District elimination fight coming to the KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High and Del Valle are fighting for space in the crowded District 25-6A standings.

Staring up to Lake Travis and Westlake in the standings, there’s essentially two playoff spots for five teams. The winner between the Maroons and Cardinals will certainly stay in the conversation for the postseason.

Del Valle is coming off a 68-14 win against Akins last week. Austin High just finished a difficult two-game stretch with losses to Westlake and Lake Travis.

This will likely be a high-scoring, entertaining affair. Austin and Del Valle each feature some talented offensive playmakers. Del Valle is averaging over 40 points a game. Austin High averages 30 points a game.

The two teams will meet at House Park Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Watch the game live on KBVO or on our live-stream.

Players to watch

Austin High: The Maroons offense flows through quarterback Charles Wright. The junior has thrown for nearly 1100 yards with 11 touchdowns in five games.

Del Valle: Junior Tavierre Dunlap is a running back with break away ability. Dunlap is receiving interest from schools across the country and holds an offer from Texas Tech. Sophomore wide receiver Caleb Burton will be one of Central Texas’ best wide receivers by the end of his career.