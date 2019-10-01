District elimination fight coming to the KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High and Del Valle are fighting for space in the crowded District 25-6A standings.

Staring up to Lake Travis and Westlake in the standings, there’s essentially two playoff spots for five teams. The winner between the Maroons and Cardinals will certainly stay in the conversation for the postseason.

Del Valle is coming off a 68-14 win against Akins last week. Austin High just finished a difficult two-game stretch with losses to Westlake and Lake Travis.

This will likely be a high-scoring, entertaining affair. Austin and Del Valle each feature some talented offensive playmakers. Del Valle is averaging over 40 points a game. Austin High averages 30 points a game.

The two teams will meet at House Park Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Watch the game live on KBVO or on our live-stream.

Players to watch

Austin High: The Maroons offense flows through quarterback Charles Wright. The junior has thrown for nearly 1100 yards with 11 touchdowns in five games.

Del Valle: Junior Tavierre Dunlap is a running back with break away ability. Dunlap is receiving interest from schools across the country and holds an offer from Texas Tech. Sophomore wide receiver Caleb Burton will be one of Central Texas’ best wide receivers by the end of his career.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

