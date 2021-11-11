District champ Weiss opens 5A state playoffs against Veterans Memorial live on KBVO

Weiss football

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Weiss Wolves are back in the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons after winning District 11-5A, Division 1.

Weiss will host Veterans Memorial (San Antonio) Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com.

After a season opening loss to Harker Heights, the Wolves haven’t looked back, winning nine straight games. Weiss (9-1, 7-0) clinched the outright district championship with a win against Georgetown last weekend.

Veterans Memorial (6-4, 4-3) reeled off three straight wins to clinch its spot in the playoffs.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

