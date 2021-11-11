District champ Weiss opens 5A state playoffs against Veterans Memorial live on KBVO

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Weiss Wolves are back in the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons after winning District 11-5A, Division 1.
Weiss will host Veterans Memorial (San Antonio) Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville’s The Pfield. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com.
After a season opening loss to Harker Heights, the Wolves haven’t looked back, winning nine straight games. Weiss (9-1, 7-0) clinched the outright district championship with a win against Georgetown last weekend.
Veterans Memorial (6-4, 4-3) reeled off three straight wins to clinch its spot in the playoffs.
