AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lake Travis Cavaliers have at the least made it to the Class 6A semifinals in five of the past six seasons, and with the number of experienced players coming back, another deep run is the expectation.

The Cavs enter the season as the No. 7 team in Class 6A according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason rankings, and head coach Hank Carter is excited about the firepower returning from last season’s 12-3 squad.

“I love our group of kids,” Carter said. “The fact we’ve got a quarterback coming back and an offensive line with a lot of experience, defensive line … those are components that will typically help you out if you want to make a deep run.”

The signal-caller coming back in senior Bo Edmundson, and what he’s seeing in early-season practices is firing him up for what’s to come.

“I see everybody showing up ready to work for this moment right here,” he said during practice. “It’s starting to show.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: If you want to stay up to date on sports stories like these, sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Edmundson verbally committed to Michigan State in February, and he had quite a junior season. He completed 235 of 379 passes for 3,239 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions to lead the Cavs to the 6A Division 1 semifinals last year. The playoff run ended like it has three of the past four years, with a loss to Galena Park North Shore.

Griffin Willis, a senior defensinve lineman and one of the key returners for the Cavs, said the chemistry the team has formed this early puts him at ease.

“I just have trust in them,” Willis said. “When I go out there, those are the guys I want to go with.”

Lake Travis is 57-11 overall and 31-3 in district play over the past five seasons with its last state title coming in 2016. In a realigned district that now includes Dripping Springs, Anderson and Buda Johnson, the Cavs need to get their money’s worth out of nondistrict games to prepare them for the postseason.

How about playing two reigning district champs to start the season? Lake Travis opens the year on the road against Arlington Martin and then takes on Cibolo Steele in nondistrict tilts before District 26 play begins.