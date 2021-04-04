Del Valle hires IMG Academy head football coach to lead Cardinals program

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Del Valle has hired its next head football coach from the prestigious IMG Academy.

The school announced in a statement Friday that it has hired Bobby Acosta as head coach to replace Charles Burton, who stepped down in March. Acosta comes to the Austin-area after one season as the IMG Academy head coach in Bradenton, Florida.

IMG Academy has developed a new system of high school athletics, bringing players from across the country into its boarding school-style campus. IMG Academy has become known for developing young athletes into college-level players in a variety of sports. The school added a football program in 2010.

Acosta’s run with IMG Academy only lasted a little over a year. The team went 8-0 during the 2020 season, earning the No. 1 national ranking from MaxPreps.com and USA Today.

Head shot of new Del Valle football coach Bobby Acosta (Photo: Del Valle ISD)

Acosta’s resume’ includes college head coaching experience at Widener University in Pennsylvania. He was also an assistant at Cornell, Syracuse, Delaware, Bucknell, College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota and the College of New Jersey.

However, this will be Acosta’s first job in Texas.

“I am committed and motivated to make this one of the best programs in Texas and the country,” Acosta said in a statement. “I am excited to meet our new families, players, teachers, coaches, and everyone who will help build this program into something special. We want to make Del Valle the place to watch one of the best games ever invented.”

Charles Burton spent eight seasons at Del Valle, finishing with a 29-51 record at the southeast Travis County high school. Burton’s son, Caleb, is one of the top wide receivers in the country for the 2022 class. Currently committed to Ohio State, Burton confirmed on social media that he will not play his senior season at Del Valle.