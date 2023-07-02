AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Major League Baseball first-year player draft begins July 9 and a big, imposing right-handed pitcher from Round Rock could be a first-round pick.

Travis Sykora, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound pitcher with a 100 mph fastball, has popped up in several mock drafts from various media outlets that cover prospects and the draft throughout the year. As the first day of the 20-round draft nears, Sporting News has penciled in Sykora as the No. 36 overall pick to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If Sykora ends up selected there, he could earn a signing bonus of around $2.36 million. The No. 36 pick would be in the Competitive Balance A round and the Dodgers’ first pick in the draft.

Sykora, who is also committed to the Texas Longhorns, spoke about the draft briefly with Ric Renner on the Ric Renner High School Sports Hysteria podcast June 29. He said while being drafted in the first round is a big goal of his, he’s still not sure if that would make him not honor his commitment to Texas.

“It’s such an unknown right now,” he told Renner. “All of the training I’ve put in this summer to build back up, I’m getting ready to go pitch at the University of Texas in the fall. That’s my No. 1 priority. We’ll see what happens, but right now, my focus is truly to go to Texas and do what they’ve always done, and that’s dominate.”

MLB Pipeline ranks Syokra as the No. 40 prospect eligible for the draft and the No. 4 prospect out of high school, so there’s no doubt the talent is there for him to attain his goal of being a first-round draft pick. The only Texas high school prospect ranked above Sykora is Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell. Sykora would be eligible for the draft again when he turns 21 as a sophomore if he decides to play for the Longhorns.

He helped Round Rock win the 6A-District 25 championship and advance to the regional quarterfinals, where the Dragons lost a 3-game series to state semifinalist Westlake.