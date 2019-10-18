Countdown to Kickoff: Cedar Park and Hutto clash in key district showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re hitting crunch time for the high school football season. As the final weeks of the regular season draw near, several Central Texas match-ups on Friday night will ultimately decide the district standings.

Cedar Park, Hutto and Manor will settle it on the field over the next four weeks — all three teams are fighting for first place in District 5A D1-11.

Hutto against Cedar Park is turning into a pretty interesting rivalry of teams with contrasting styles. The two teams will meet Friday night at Gupton Stadium.

Hutto is known for its high-powered offense and Cedar Park has used defense as its calling card over the past decade. Last season, Hutto ran away from Cedar Park for the district title. Cedar Park finished second.

Last year, Cedar Park, which won a 5A state championship in 2015, lost in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Hutto reached the third round of the 2018 state playoffs.

This season, Cedar Park stumbled in the season opener against a high-quality Vandegrift team, but are undefeated since the 17-0 loss. Hutto is undefeated winning every game by more than a touchdown.

Stony Point and Round Rock meet Friday night at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex to likely decide the No. 2 spot in District 6A-13. Vandegrift is at the top of the district pack, but hasn’t faced Stony Point yet. Round Rock lost to the Vipers 32-25 two weeks ago.

Stony Point running back Kendall Thomas is putting together an electric regular season. The senior has already rushed for over 1400 yards in six games going for less than 200 rushing yards in just one game this season.

Round Rock’s offense is geared toward the passing game. The Dragons have only scored less than 30 points once this season behind quarterback Seth Ford and receiver Collin Sullivan.

KXAN’s Games to Watch

Hutto vs. Cedar Park (Gupton Stadium)

Round Rock vs. Stony Point (Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex)

Del Valle vs. Westlake

Bowie vs. Akins (Burger Stadium)

Leander Glenn vs. East View (Birkelbach Field)

Vista Ridge vs. Cedar Ridge (Dragon Stadium)

KBVO Big Game of the Week

LBJ got back on track with a dominant, 65-0 win over Crockett on Thursday night in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

The win keeps the Jags in third place in District 12-5A D1, with Seguin and Dripping Springs both still undefeated in league play.