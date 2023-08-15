AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early exit from the state playoffs last season wasn’t what the Round Rock Dragons were hoping for, but with plenty of talent coming back in 2023, they have a great chance to set things right.

First-year head coach Cody Moore has one of the most versatile quarterbacks around in senior Mason Cochran who piled up more than 2,200 total yards last season. Defensively, senior defensive back Leonard Moore is headed to Notre Dame next season and will anchor the Dragons’ pass defense.

The Dragons are coming off a great summer as they captured the Texas 7-on-7 Division I championship in June at Veterans Park in College Station. Moore understands that might not mean much from an on-field performance standpoint, but it certainly helps with confidence levels coming in, he said.

“It’s different when the pads come in, so we gotta get ready,” Moore said. “It gave us more confidence leading up to the season, though.”

Moore, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after Jeff Cheatham took over as the district athletic director, said the duo has started since they were sophomores and have plenty of experience to help lead the team.

“They’re battled-tested,” Moore said. “They’ve played a lot of football games and they’re great leaders.”

The Dragons were 9-2 last year with their only district loss coming to eventual 6A-D2 runner-up Vandegrift. That second loss came in the bi-district playoff round to Lake Travis, a team that looked to be limping into the postseason with a 6-4 record. The Cavaliers, however, found a way to win while Cochran was hampered by an ankle injury.

The Dragons open the season Aug. 25 at home against Weiss.