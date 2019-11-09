Click to kickoff: What’s at stake in the final week of the regular season?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several teams are still trying to play their way into the playoffs in week 11 of the high school football season.

Among the 6A and 5A districts in Central Texas, there are two playoff spots up for grabs along with a district championship.

Let’s take a look at what’s at stake in the final week of the regular season.

District 13-6A

After a 41-38 win in the KBVO Big Game of the Week, Vista Ridge cleared up a lot of confusion for District 13-6A. Vandegrift, Stony Point and Vista Ridge are locked into the postseason.

Vandegrift, the district champion, hosts Stony Point Friday night. Stony Point must beat the Vipers to earn the No. 2 seed. If Stony Point loses, Vista Ridge will have the No. 2 seed and the Tigers will have the No. 3 seed.

Either Cedar Ridge or Round Rock will claim the final spot in the playoffs. Round Rock needs some help to extends its season.

Cedar Ridge clinches the final spot from the district with a win against Westwood Friday or a loss by six points or less. If Westwood wins by seven or more, Round Rock is in the playoffs.











District 25-6A

The only drama in District 25-6A is with the No. 4 spot in the standings.

Lake Travis, Westlake and Hays are locked into the top three spots, respectively. Anderson and Bowie are each vying for the No. 4 position. Bowie clinches the playoff spot with a win against Westlake or an Anderson loss. Anderson needs to beat Lake Travis Friday night along with a Bowie loss to the Chaps to reach the postseason.







District 13-5A Division 2

In only its second season at the varsity level, Weiss is eyeing the district championship. Brenham and Weiss will play for the district championship Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

The remaining spots are locked up with Leander Glenn sealing the No. 3 position and East View in the No. 4 spot.

District 11-5A Division 1

Cedar Park owns another district championship. Hutto will finish second. Georgetown is locked into the No. 3 seed with Manor set in the No. 4 spot. Cedar Park hosts Manor Friday in the regular season finale.