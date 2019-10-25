Click to kickoff: Several Central Texas teams facing ‘must-win’ mode

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no room for error during a loaded week nine of the high school schedule. The phrase “must-win” is thrown around often, but several teams are facing that situation Friday night.

There’s a likely battle for third place in District 11-5A Division 1 between Manor and Georgetown. The Eagles, hosting Manor, have taken two hits during the district schedule with losses to Hutto and Cedar Park while Manor remains undefeated in district.

This is the beginning of a key stretch for the Mustangs facing Georgetown, Hutto and Cedar Park in the final three weeks of the season. Manor running back Tahj Brooks, committed to Texas Tech, could be set for a big night.

Nate Yarnell will be making his first start as Lake Travis’ starting quarterback against Del Valle.

Hudson Card, a UT commit, will miss an undetermined amount of the season with a foot injury. Card suffered the injury in the win over Westlake two weeks ago.

Del Valle could give the Cavaliers some trouble. The Cardinals boast a lot of talented offensive playmakers with quarterback Jace Wilson, running back Tavierre Dunlap and receiver Caleb Burton.

Can Hays make its case as a top two team in District 25-6A?

The Rebels host Westlake Friday night as both teams posture for second place in the district. Hays is undefeated in the district with games against Westlake, Lake Travis and Del Valle remaining.

Westlake ran away from Del Valle last week for a 69-31 victory.

KXAN’s games to watch