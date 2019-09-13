Click before kickoff: District showdowns start in 6A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — District play is ramping up for two Central Texas 6A districts.
District 25-6A and District 13-6A each have nine teams and will begin the district schedule Friday. In District 25-6A, Lake Travis and Westlake are again expected compete for the top spots, leaving two other playoff spots for seven other teams.
Anderson and Del Valle are meeting at Veterans Stadium in what could be a match-up that pushes the playoff dominoes. Both teams were 2-0 in non-district play.
In District 13-6A, Vandegrift appears to be the favorite after shutting out its first two opponents.
Vandegrift opens its district slate on the road at Cedar Ridge. Round Rock McNeil travels to Gupton Stadium to take on Vista Ridge.
KXAN’s games to follow
- Bowie vs. Lake Travis
- Anderson vs. Del Valle
- Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge
- McNeil vs. Vista Ridge
- El Paso Del Valle vs. Hutto
- Leander Glenn vs. McCallum
- LBJ vs. Waco La Vega
- Georgetown vs. South San Antonio
- Cedar Park vs. San Angelo Central
KBVO Big Game of the Week
In their second season of varsity football, Weiss High School is beginning to figure things out under the tutelage of Tommy Aultman.
Weiss defeated Rouse Thursday night at The Pfield for the school’s second varsity win.