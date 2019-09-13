Click before kickoff: District showdowns start in 6A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — District play is ramping up for two Central Texas 6A districts.

District 25-6A and District 13-6A each have nine teams and will begin the district schedule Friday. In District 25-6A, Lake Travis and Westlake are again expected compete for the top spots, leaving two other playoff spots for seven other teams.

Anderson and Del Valle are meeting at Veterans Stadium in what could be a match-up that pushes the playoff dominoes. Both teams were 2-0 in non-district play.

In District 13-6A, Vandegrift appears to be the favorite after shutting out its first two opponents.

Vandegrift opens its district slate on the road at Cedar Ridge. Round Rock McNeil travels to Gupton Stadium to take on Vista Ridge.

KXAN’s games to follow

Bowie vs. Lake Travis

Anderson vs. Del Valle

Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge

McNeil vs. Vista Ridge

El Paso Del Valle vs. Hutto

Leander Glenn vs. McCallum

LBJ vs. Waco La Vega

Georgetown vs. South San Antonio

Cedar Park vs. San Angelo Central

KBVO Big Game of the Week

In their second season of varsity football, Weiss High School is beginning to figure things out under the tutelage of Tommy Aultman.

Weiss defeated Rouse Thursday night at The Pfield for the school’s second varsity win.