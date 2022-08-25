CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It was the first night of high school football in Central Texas, and Thursday was just a small taste of what the 2022 season is going to be.

In KBVO’s Big Game of the Week, Anderson was all over McCallum 49-3 to win the 21st Taco Shack Bowl from House Park.

Here are scores from games around the region for Thursday, Aug. 25

Anderson 49, McCallum 3

Stony Point 53, Austin 0

Smithville 56, Austin Travis 0

Leander 21, Pflugerville 7

Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31

Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7

Hays 64, Austin Akins 14

Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34