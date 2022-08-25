CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — It was the first night of high school football in Central Texas, and Thursday was just a small taste of what the 2022 season is going to be.
In KBVO’s Big Game of the Week, Anderson was all over McCallum 49-3 to win the 21st Taco Shack Bowl from House Park.
Here are scores from games around the region for Thursday, Aug. 25
Anderson 49, McCallum 3
Stony Point 53, Austin 0
Smithville 56, Austin Travis 0
Leander 21, Pflugerville 7
Arlington Martin 39, Lake Travis 31
Marble Falls 52, Pflugerville Connally 7
Hays 64, Austin Akins 14
Kyle Lehman 40, Bastrop 34