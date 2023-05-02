AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas high school baseball playoffs begin with bi-district action Thursday as teams push toward state title dreams.

In Class 6A Region IV baseball, District 25 and 26 teams face off with No. 3 Westlake and No. 9 Round Rock heading into the playoffs fresh off district titles. The Chaparrals (30-3, 14-2) finished a game ahead of rival Lake Travis for the district crown, and they’ll take on Vandegrift in a best-of-3 series starting Thursday. Game 1 will be at Vandegrift with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. The Vipers finished fourth in District 25 and are 19-13 overall.

Round Rock went undefeated in district play and will take on Buda Johnson who finished fourth in District 25. They’ll start a best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday in Round Rock. The Dragons feature 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora who possesses a 100 mph fastball and is listed as the No. 35 2023 MLB Draft prospect by Baseball America.

Here’s the bi-district schedules for Class 6A teams in the Austin area:

Lake Travis vs. Westwood , 7 p.m. at Westwood HS (one-game playoff), Friday

, 7 p.m. at Westwood HS (one-game playoff), Friday Game 1: Vista Ridge vs. Bowie, 7:30 a.m. at Vista Ridge, Thursday Game 2: 7:30 p.m. at Burger Center, Friday Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. at Vista Ridge, Saturday

7:30 a.m. at Vista Ridge, Thursday Game 1: Round Rock vs. Buda Johnson , 7 p.m. at Round Rock, Thursday Game 2: 7 p.m. at Johnson, Friday Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m., TBD, Saturday

, 7 p.m. at Round Rock, Thursday Game 1: Westlake vs. Vandegrift , 7:30 p.m. at Vandegrift, Thursday Game 2: 7:30 p.m. at Westlake, Friday Game 3 (if necessary): 2 p.m. at Westlake, Saturday

, 7:30 p.m. at Vandegrift, Thursday Game 1: Hutto vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge , 7 p.m. at Hutto, Thursday Game 2: 7 p.m. at Lake Ridge, Friday Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

, 7 p.m. at Hutto, Thursday

In Class 5A Region III, McCallum captured the District 24 title and will take on East View in a best-of-3 series beginning Thursday at McCallum HS. Georgetown, the District 23 champs, will take on Navarro with the series opening game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Field. LASA and Pflugerville start their series at 7 p.m. Friday at Nelson Field and will play a doubleheader in Pflugerville on Saturday if the series goes all three games. Elgin and Crockett are slated for a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett.

In Region IV play, Hays takes on Smithson Valley in Region IV play with the series opener set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Hays. The second game is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and if it gets to a third game, they’ll head to Dripping Springs for an 11:30 a.m. game Saturday.

Liberty Hill takes on Boerne Champion starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Champion High School, and then the series heads back to Liberty Hill at 5 p.m. Friday. If a third game is needed, it’ll be Friday night following the second game.

Rouse takes on District 26 champs Canyon at 7 p.m. Thursday in New Braunfels to open the series, and it’ll alternate sites with each game. Cedar Park and Tivy will start their series at 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park and then play a doubleheader Saturday in Kerrville if it goes to three games. The second game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the third 30 minutes afterward if it’s needed.