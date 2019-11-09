Cedar Ridge reaches postseason with wild 77-69 win over Westwood

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The scoreboard couldn’t keep up with Cedar Ridge or Westwood.

The Raiders and Warriors put on offensive show with Cedar Ridge coming out on top 77-69 to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

The two teams combined for 10 touchdowns in the third quarter with Cedar Ridge holding a shaky touchdown lead. The Raiders were fighting for their season needing a win or loss by less than seven points to earn the postseason appearance.

Cedar Ridge was able to outlast for the key victory and extend their season.

District 13-6A Final Standings

  1. Vandegrift
  2. Vista Ridge
  3. Stony Point
  4. Cedar Ridge

