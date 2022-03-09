Cedar Park junior named Gatorade Texas Player of the Year

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park High School junior Gisella Maul won the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year just days after leading the Timberwolves’ girls basketball team to back-to-back 5A state championships.

According to a release, Maul is the first girls basketball player from Cedar Park High School to win the award. Cedar Park celebrated its 62nd straight win Saturday in San Antonio by defeating Frisco Memorial in double overtime for the state championship.

Maul is now a two-time state champion who averaged 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game in the first 36 games of this season, the release said.

The release said Maul volunteers in Central Texas at a local nursing home. She also makes baked goods for first responders. The No. 45 recruit in the 2023 class, according to HoopGurlz, also keeps up in the classroom with a 4.33 weighted GPA.

Maul has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Maul is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants through the Gatorade “Play It Forward” program, the release said.

She joins current Texas Longhorns player Rori Harmon (2020-21) and former Longhorn Charli Collier (2017-18) as Gatorade Girls Basketball Players of the Year from the state.