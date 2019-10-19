Cedar Park claims critical district fight against Hutto 20-16

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park is in pole position for the district championship in District 11-5A Division 1.

The Timberwolves scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to beat Hutto 20-16 Friday at Gupton Stadium handing Hutto its first loss of the season.

The Hippos held a 10-3 lead in the first half before a long Cedar Park run tied it at 10.

Cedar Park (7-1, 4-0) and Manor now hold the inside track to the district title after Hutto (5-1, 2-1) won the district in 2018. Manor travels to Hutto in two weeks. Cedar Park and the Mustangs meet in the final week of the regular season.

Cedar Park is on bye next before traveling to Pflugerville for week 10. Hutto faces Pflugerville next week.