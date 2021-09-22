Cedar Creek, Pflugerville Connally kick off High School Football Live — how to watch

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop Cedar Creek and Pflugerville Connally kick off the district schedule and week five of High School Football Live on KBVO.

The district foes will battle it out to start the district schedule 1-0 on Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

Both teams are viewing district play as a fresh start after some difficult results at the beginning of the season. Connally won for the first time this season two weeks ago against McCallum. Cedar Creek is aiming for its first win of the season after dropping non-district games against Smithville, Akins and Leander.

How to find KBVO