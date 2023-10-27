AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bowie Bulldogs run a gauntlet in the last two weeks of the season in the midst of a potential postseason run, and they’ll head to undefeated Westlake on Friday to try to lock up a playoff spot.

The game kicks at 7:30 p.m. from Chaparral Stadium and will be streamed on KXAN.com/Westlake and in the video player above starting at 7:20 p.m. for those in the Austin area. Folks outside of the KXAN viewing area can watch the game through our official high school football streaming partner NFHS Network.

The Bulldogs rely heavily on junior quarterback Cruz Tello, who accounts for 64% of his team’s total offense. Tello has thrown for 1,168 yards and rushed for a team-high 434, so he’ll need to have a big game in order for the Bulldogs to hang with the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A.

Bowie plays Lake Travis in its regular season finale next week, so two tough games in a row to end the year isn’t ideal but they can still make the postseason even if they lose both. The Bulldogs have an all-important 21-16 win over Buda Johnson, so if the squads end the year tied at 4-4 for fourth place in the district, Bowie would get the last playoff spot. Johnson has Akins and Westlake left on its schedule and is 3-3 in district play going into Friday’s game against the Eagles. Bowie is 4-2 in district play.