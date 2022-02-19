Black state football champs from original Anderson HS honored, given rings decades later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Football players from the original L.C. Anderson High School didn’t come home to rings and a parade after winning their state championship football games; but they’re going to get them decades later.

The school was Austin Independent School District’s Black high school until a federal judge ordered the school to close in 1971. It reopened as an integrated school in 1973.

Saturday the school district will honor 45 of the Black state football champs who didn’t get the celebration they deserved.

L.C. Anderson High School ring ceremony: Championship-winning football players from Austin’s Black high school who were never celebrated finally received their championship rings
According to a spokesperson for the school district, five of those players were from the state title team in 1942, 20 are from the 1956 team and 20 more are from the 1961 title team.

Those players will be given custom rings and celebrated at 2 p.m. in Anderson’s gym on Saturday, Feb. 19.

