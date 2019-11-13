Bi-District Round: Central Texas playoffs schedule

(KXAN) — The UIL football state playoffs begin this week.
Here’s the schedule for the Central Texas teams playing in the Bi-District round.
6A- Division 1 State Playoffs
Smithson Valley at Lake Travis | Friday at Cavalier Stadium
Hays at Converse Judson | Friday at Rutledge Stadium
Cedar Ridge at Cypress Woods | Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Cypress Ranch at Stony Point | Friday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
6A-Division 2 State Playoffs
Cibolo Steele at Westlake | Friday at Chaparral Stadium
Bowie at Schertz Clemens | Friday at Lehnhoff Stadium
Cypress Bridgeland at Vandegrift | Friday at Monroe Stadium
Tomball Memorial at Vista Ridge | Friday at Gupton Stadium
5A-Division 1 State Playoffs
McCallum at Cedar Park | Thursday at Gupton Stadium
Seguin at Hutto | Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium
Georgetown at LBJ | Friday at Nelson Field
Manor at Dripping Springs | Friday at Tiger Stadium
5A-Division 2 State Playoffs
Lockhart at Weiss | Friday at The Pfield
East View at Kerrville Tivy | Friday at Antler Stadium
Glenn at Boerne Champion | Friday at Boerne ISD Stadium
4A-Division 1 State Playoffs
Liberty Hill vs. West Columbia | Friday in Waller
Brazosport vs. Lampasas | Friday at Bob Shelton Stadium
4A-Division 2 State Playoffs
Poteet vs. Wimberley | Friday at Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium
Smithville vs. Sweeny | Friday at T.J. Mills Stadium
La Marque vs. La Grange | Rhodes Stadium
3A-Division 1 State Playoffs
Rockdale vs. Grandview | Friday at Belton Stadium
Lago Vista vs. Whitney | Friday at UMHB Crusader Stadium