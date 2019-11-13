Bi-District Round: Central Texas playoffs schedule

(KXAN) — The UIL football state playoffs begin this week.

Here’s the schedule for the Central Texas teams playing in the Bi-District round.

6A- Division 1 State Playoffs

Smithson Valley at Lake Travis | Friday at Cavalier Stadium

Hays at Converse Judson | Friday at Rutledge Stadium

Cedar Ridge at Cypress Woods | Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Cypress Ranch at Stony Point | Friday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Cibolo Steele at Westlake | Friday at Chaparral Stadium

Bowie at Schertz Clemens | Friday at Lehnhoff Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland at Vandegrift | Friday at Monroe Stadium

Tomball Memorial at Vista Ridge | Friday at Gupton Stadium

5A-Division 1 State Playoffs

McCallum at Cedar Park | Thursday at Gupton Stadium

Seguin at Hutto | Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium

Georgetown at LBJ | Friday at Nelson Field

Manor at Dripping Springs | Friday at Tiger Stadium

5A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Lockhart at Weiss | Friday at The Pfield

East View at Kerrville Tivy | Friday at Antler Stadium

Glenn at Boerne Champion | Friday at Boerne ISD Stadium

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Liberty Hill vs. West Columbia | Friday in Waller

Brazosport vs. Lampasas | Friday at Bob Shelton Stadium

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Poteet vs. Wimberley | Friday at Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium

Smithville vs. Sweeny | Friday at T.J. Mills Stadium

La Marque vs. La Grange | Rhodes Stadium

3A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Rockdale vs. Grandview | Friday at Belton Stadium

Lago Vista vs. Whitney | Friday at UMHB Crusader Stadium