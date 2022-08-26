AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect fireworks at Ed W. Monroe Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Vandegrift and Dripping Springs clash in the opening game for both teams in northwest Austin with two Baylor-bound athletes calling the snap counts. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Dripping Springs’ Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor and head coach Dave Aranda earlier this summer, and while Vandegrift quarterback Brayden Buchanan is also headed to Baylor, he’s not playing football.

Buchanan is one of the area’s top baseball prospects and has pledged to play on the diamond for the Bears and carries that athleticism to the gridiron.

Having Buchanan back for another year helps Vipers head coach Drew Sanders sleep better at night, he said.

“He’s a player,” Sanders said of the reigning district MVP. “Not only is he a great talent, he has the ability to run around and through people, but he’s so smart.”

The two high-flying offenses are looking to pick up where they left off last year. The Vipers racked up nearly 42 points per game on their way to a share of the 6A-District 25 championship and a trip to the state quarterfinals.

Dripping Springs, who moves up from Class 5A to 6A this year, could have made scoreboards short out last year with as many points as it scored. The Tigers piled up 50 points per game, including 70 against Hays, 63 against San Antonio McCollum and 59 against Lehman. The squad was undefeated last year until its last district game against Seguin when they lost 31-30, and then Georgetown beat them 63-56 in the first round of the 5A Division 1 playoffs.

“We’ve got a good core of kids coming back offensively that gives us stability,” Tigers head coach Galen Zimmerman said. “It just gives us a step ahead.”

We’ll update this story with a game recap later Friday night.