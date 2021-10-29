Battle of unbeatens highlights Week 10 of Texas high school football

Johnson high school out of the Hays CISD is undefeated in their second year of varsity football

AUSTIN(KXAN) — In just their second season of varsity football, Johnson (Buda) High School out of the Hays CISD is looking for an undefeated season but they will have to deal with fellow unbeaten Dripping Springs on Friday.

Dripping Springs against Johnson is just one of the major showdowns involving 5A Central Texas teams. The other — Weiss at Cedar Park.

Weiss is closing in on an undefeated district season, but, to get there, they’ll have to topple the traditional-power Cedar Park Timberwolves at Gupton Stadium.

Only two weeks remain in the regular season. Here’s a look at the best matchups from Central Texas.

Top matchups from Week 10

Buda Johnson at Drippings Springs | District 12-5A, Division 1 | Tiger Stadium

It’s not surprising that Drippings Springs is enjoying another outstanding season. The Tigers are not only undefeated, but they have not been held to less than 44 points all season.

The Johnson Jaguars flipped the script on the high-scoring games with a 14-0 win over Seguin to improve to 8-0. Johnson went 6-4 in their first-ever varsity season and now could be playing for a district championship Friday.

Bowie at San Marcos | District 26-6A | Rattler Stadium

San Marcos (4-4, 3-2) is coming off a huge 49-35 district win over Del Valle to put them in great shape to make it back to the playoffs in John Walsh’s second season in San Marcos.

Bowie (6-2, 3-2) is looking to get back on track, following a 52-21 loss to Lake Travis. The Bulldogs still have the inside track to make the postseason and be the No. 2 seed from the district in the 6A large-school division.

Weiss at Cedar Park | District 11-5A, Division 1 | Gupton Stadium

Weiss (7-1, 5-0) took sole possession of first place with their impressive 44-19 win at Manor. Now the Wolves get a Cedar Park team (5-3, 4-1) looking to force a potential three-way tie for first place heading into the final week of the season.

The Timberwolves have won three straight since their loss to Hendrickson. Senior receiver Nick Grullon leads the way with seven of Cedar Park’s 14 touchdown catches.

Rouse vs Glenn | District 13-5A Division 2 | Bible Stadium

It’s an all Leander ISD showdown at Bible Stadium at the top of the district standings. Rouse (7-1, 5-0) is tied for first place with Brenham and will try to force a winner take all district championship game next week. Quarterback Mason Shorb has throw for 2,491 yards and 35 touchdowns in his junior season. After an 0-4 start, Glenn (4-4,4-1) has won four straight to get into the district championship picture. If the Grizzlies can extend that streak to five straight, there is a potential for a three way tie if Rouse beats Brenham next week.

Vandegrift at Hutto | District 25-6A | Hippo Stadium

In game nine of the season, Hutto finally gets to play a home game. Hippo Stadium had delays in the renovations during the winter and spring so the Hippos have been road warriors.

Hutto (4-4, 3-2) is still in position to claim that final playoff spot for the district after its 31-7 win over Vista Ridge. Vandegrift (8-0, 5-0) is looking for their third perfect regular season in the last four years.

Other games to watch