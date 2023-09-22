AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s one of the most anticipated games on the high school slate in Texas, and this year it’s a showdown with two of the Lone Star State’s top 10 teams.

Westlake and Lake Travis face off in the Battle of the Lakes at 7:30 p.m. from Cavalier Stadium, and whoever comes out on the short end of it will do so for the first time this season. Westlake enters the game No. 4 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 6A Top 25 and Lake Travis is No. 8.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

The Chaparrals (3-0, 1-0 District 26) have had two weeks to prepare for the game with a bye last week while the Cavaliers (4-0, 2-0) dispatched Akins 37-0 in district play.

The Cavs last won the Battle of the Lakes in 2019 by one point, 26-25. The game wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Westlake has picked up the last two games 63-21 and 35-20.

The Chaps have an incredibly balanced offense this season, nearly splitting their total yards in half between rushing and passing. Three quarterbacks have thrown for 502 yards, led by senior gunslinger Paxton Land’s 357 yards, while a stable of ball carriers have rushed for 535. Jack Kayser has 177 rushing yards so far this season and Nate Acosta has 167.

For the Cavs, they’re looking to control the clock and run the ball. Senior quarterback Kadyn Leon has thrown for 459 yards, but he’s also rushed for 316. Paired with senior Nico Hamilton and sophomore Vann Popping, the three-headed rushing attack has accounted for 823 of the Cavs’ 975 yards on the ground.

The broadcast begins on KXAN.com at 7:20 p.m. with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Those within the KXAN viewing area can watch the game online in the video player above or through KXAN.com/Westlake. For those outside of the viewing area, the game will be carried through our official streaming partner NFHS Network. There are monthly and yearly subscription options for NFHS Network, and if you choose to do so, you get access to all the games streamed through the site.

Live updates

Lake Travis wins the opening coin toss and defers its option to the second half, so the Westlake offense will get the ball first. For Lake Travis, Vann Hopping is getting the start at running back, and we’ll see if Nico Hamilton is healthy enough to go. He was a game-time decision by head coach Hank Carter.