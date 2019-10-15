Austin rivals meet in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

High School Sports

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:
LBJ vs. Reagan High School Football_358736

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ and Crockett are the featured teams in the KBVO Big Game of the Week with the high school football season hitting the final month of the regular season.

Only four games remain in the District 12-5A postseason race.

LBJ has plans for another trip to the postseason. Crockett is aiming to get back to the playoffs after missing out in 2018. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Austin Burger Stadium — watch on KBVO or on our live-stream.

Seguin and Dripping Springs are the leaders in the district. LBJ and Crockett are chasing closely behind. LBJ lost to Dripping Springs 17-14 last week. Crockett lost 26-14 to Reagan last week.

District 12-5A Div. 1 Standings

TeamDistrict RecordOverall
Seguin3-03-3
Dripping Springs3-05-1
LBJ2-14-2
Crockett1-22-4
Travis1-21-5
McCallum1-22-4
Reagan1-21-5
Lanier0-31-5

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss