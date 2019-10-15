Austin rivals meet in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ and Crockett are the featured teams in the KBVO Big Game of the Week with the high school football season hitting the final month of the regular season.

Only four games remain in the District 12-5A postseason race.

LBJ has plans for another trip to the postseason. Crockett is aiming to get back to the playoffs after missing out in 2018. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Austin Burger Stadium — watch on KBVO or on our live-stream.

Seguin and Dripping Springs are the leaders in the district. LBJ and Crockett are chasing closely behind. LBJ lost to Dripping Springs 17-14 last week. Crockett lost 26-14 to Reagan last week.

District 12-5A Div. 1 Standings