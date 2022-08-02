DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Novosad, one of the top quarterback recruits in Texas, made sure Monday that everyone knows he’s going to be a Baylor Bear next year.

The Dripping Springs High School senior threw for almost 3,400 yards with 40 touchdowns and just nine interceptions last season for the Tigers, and after fielding offers from several high-profile college programs, he said he’s not going far.

“This past weekend, I went to Baylor again and got to throw with Coach (Shawn) Bell, the quarterback coach, and I think it just made me feel confident about my decision,” he said. “I’ve had a relationship with the staff for about a year now, and it continues to get better every week.”

Novosad is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, the No. 11-ranked quarterback in Texas for his class and the No. 30 overall player in Texas according to the site’s composite list that factor in rankings from other recruiting services. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Colorado, Houston and Kansas were all trying to get Novosad to wear their jerseys, but in the end, he liked Baylor’s “person over player” philosophy.

“You really see it throughout the whole team,” he said. “That’s what I really love about the coaching staff, and I fit well into their offense.”

The Tigers are moving up from Class 5A to 6A this season into District 26 with powerhouse programs Lake Travis and Westlake, along with Austin High, Akins, Bowie, Del Valle, Buda Johnson (another new team) and San Marcos. Last year in 5A, Dripping Springs lost to Georgetown in the first round of the playoffs.