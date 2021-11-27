Austin LBJ rallies around head coach for 3rd round playoff win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Early College High School football team rallied around its head coach Jahmal Fenner Saturday after the death of his son.

Fenner said he coached in the game, just days after the tragedy, because that’s what his son would’ve wanted.

“For my kids, I love them. I know that that’s what my son would’ve wanted me to do…was to be here and coach them. He loved football and he loved LBJ and we’re doing it for him,” Fenner said.

“We all took it hard. We all knew what we had to do. We came out here and picked it up. Finished the game strong,” Jaguars receiver Trent Leary said.

The LBJ Jaguars defeated Boerne 68-24 to advance to the 4A region final where they will play Fredericksburg. LBJ is two wins away from a state championship berth. LBJ is the No. 1 4A-D1 ranked team in the state.

