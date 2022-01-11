Austin ISD to limit capacity at indoor athletic events, games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is limiting capacity for indoor athletic events and requiring masks for anyone not participating in athletic activity, the district said in a release Tuesday.

Two people per player will be allowed to attend games and activities, AISD said in response to Austin-Travis County moving back to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Athletes are required to wear masks on the sidelines or when not playing in the game. Additionally, student athletes are expected to be screened for symptoms at practices, AISD said.

The district says varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams should practice separately, and locker room access will be limited. Schools are expected to stagger their players while entering and exiting the locker room.

AISD says anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms should not be attending any type of school activity.