BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — In their first year in Class 6A, the Buda Johnson Jaguars need a win Thursday against Austin High if they want to have a shot at a playoff berth.

The Jags and Maroons clash in a 6A-District 26 contest at 7 p.m. in Bob Shelton Stadium, and both teams are coming off big losses to teams above them in the standings. The Jags lost 35-0 to Dripping Springs and the Maroons fell to Bowie 51-14 last week.

The game will air on KBVO and will be streamed online by the NFHS Network, the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN.

Johnson enters the game with a 2-2 district record, a game out of playoff position, and a 2-4 overall record. Austin picked up its lone win of the season 21-20 over Anderson on Sept. 8. The Maroons are 1-2 in district play, 1-4 overall, and they’ve lost their last two games by a combined score of 128-14.

