Austin High hosts undefeated Westlake Friday — watch live on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School football continues on its path to an undefeated season with a Friday night matchup against Austin High.

The Chaparrals, ranked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the No. 1 6A team in the state, will face Austin at Burger Stadium Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com.

Every Westlake regular season game during the 2021 season will be shown live on KXAN.com.

The postseason is fully in view for Westlake (8-0, 5-0) with only two games left in the regular season. The Chaps have outscored their opponents 433-60 this season while extending its overall win streak to 32 games.

Westlake’s last loss came against Lake Travis at the end of the 2019 regular season. Those two teams will meet in the regular season finale next week at Chaparral Stadium for the district championship.

Austin High (2-6, 0-5) enters this game, looking for some positive momentum heading into the offseason. It’s been a tough year for the Maroons, so far, going winless in district.