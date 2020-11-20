Austin High faces Westlake’s stingy defense in KBVO Big Game | Live at 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High quarterback Charles Wright will face one of the best defenses in the state on Friday night when his Maroons take on state-ranked Westlake at Chaparral Stadium.

You can watch the game live on KBVO starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Westlake (7-0) has allowed 20 total points through seven games this season — a remarkable stat that features four shutouts. Austin High (4-2) has been able to score on just about every opponent, averaging 47 points a game.

Westlake is expected to face Lake Travis next week for the district title. Austin High is battling for a playoff spot in the District 26-6A standings. Currently, the Maroons are holding the fourth and final playoff spot from the district, but will need some good results in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Austin High dropped a 41-35 contest to Hays, another playoff contender, last week. Westlake cruised to a 45-7 win over Bowie in its last game. Westlake has held 17 of its last 19 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

Austin’s quarterback Charles Wright is a Texas Longhorns commit for the 2021 signing class. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik picked up a scholarship offer from the Longhorns in October. The junior quarterback is one of the better prospects in the 2022 class.

