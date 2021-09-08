Anderson, Westwood battle on Texas High School Football Live — here’s how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High School Football Live on KBVO returns Thursday night for a non-district matchup between Westwood and Anderson High School.

You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV and on KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Anderson is making its second appearance on KBVO this season after dropping its season opener to McCallum in the Taco Shack Bowl. Westwood will be making its High School Football Live debut Thursday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Anderson has been hard luck losers in its first two games of the season, losing by one to McCallum and three to Rouse. Trojans head coach Roderick Thompson will be relying on his ground game and defense to earn his first head coaching win with the program.

Westwood is turning to sophomore Michael Davis to lead its traditionally passing-centric offense after an injury in the quarterback room. The Warriors picked up their first win of the season last week against Austin High.

